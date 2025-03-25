Watch CBS News
Dog found abandoned in trash bin, Ann Arbor police seeking info on owner

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A dog that was suffering from a medical problem was found abandoned inside a deep trash bin in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and officers are asking the public for information leading to its owner. 

dog-trash-a.jpg
A dog with medical problems was found amid garbage in a trash bin March 25, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann Arbor Police Department

The assistance call was made about 11 a.m. Tuesday, reporting the discovery of the dog amid the trash, the Ann Arbor Police Department reported. The male dog, described in police reports as a pit bull mix, was not wearing a collar nor was it microchipped. 

Officers noticed the dog had a large abscess or tumor on the left side of its ribs. 

dog-trash-b.jpg
Deputies and animal control crews worked together to lift an abandoned dog out of a trash bin on March 25, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann Arbor Police Department

Ann Arbor police officers worked with Washtenaw County Animal Control crews to get into the trash bin and lift the dog out. The animal is now getting medical treatment at the Humane Society of Huron Valley. 

Police ask that anyone who may recognize the dog or has information about its owner to call the AAPD front desk at 734-794-6920.

