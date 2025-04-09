Person of interest in custody after 2 injured in Garden City massage parlor fire

Person of interest in custody after 2 injured in Garden City strip mall fire

A fire at a strip mall in Garden City, Michigan, sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

The fire started at a massage parlor located at 6561 Middlebelt Road.

Investigators with the Garden City Police Department say the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they do have a person of interest in custody.

Black soot and hanging shingles show some of the damage caused by a fire at Accura Care Massage and Spa.

"Approximately 11:29 p.m. (Monday night), we received a call from a passerby saying that they reported a fire inside the business here," said Lt. Micah Hull with the Garden City Police Department.

Investigators say two female employees were inside at the time.

"One person came out on their own with the fire still going. Another person had to be rescued by the Garden City Fire Department," Hull said.

Just a few doors down at Golden Beauty Hair Salon, manager Lakisha Gardenhigher says fans are working overtime to get rid of the strong smell of smoke.

"The cleaning crew was actually in here, like, you know, wiping down the walls and panels and everything, just to kind of make it more feasible for us to be able to work day to day," Gardenhigher said.

Gardenhigher says the smell was a lot worse on Tuesday, but she still opted to stay open for business.

"We needed to wear masks and stuff just for us and our clients," Gardenhigher said.

Investigators were back sifting through the burnt-out interior and collecting evidence.

"I still have to submit the warrant request of the Wayne County prosecutor's office for review," Hull said.

Officials say the person of interest in custody could face arson charges.

"That is a possibility," Hull said.

The two women who were injured in the fire remain hospitalized in stable condition.