Perry Johnson sues John James over campaign phrasing, calling it misleading

A Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate is suing another in his party over the phrasing used in campaign materials and literature.

The matter goes to court as five candidates hope to be the one to win the bid from Republican primary voters on Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.

The suit was filed in Ingham County Circuit Court by the campaign for Perry Johnson against John James and the James campaign. Johnson, a businessman, announced in January 2026 that he is running for the office. James, who is currently serving as Michigan's 10th Congressional District representative, announced his gubernatorial campaign in April 2025.

The field is a busy one in both major political parties, as current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is term-limited and can't run again.

In the lawsuit, Johnson seeks a temporary restraining order preventing James from using the phrase "John James Governor" in any campaign materials or literature. It also seeks that all such remaining material be destroyed and the wording changed on any website and social media content.

The filing document included photos and links of several such examples.

"The phrase 'John James Governor,' when presented without qualifying language such as 'John James for Governor' or 'Elect John James Governor,' reasonably conveys to voters that JAMES currently holds the office of governor," the lawsuit states. "The use of this phrasing is widespread, repeated, and central to the campaign's branding, indicating that it is intentional rather than inadvertent."

Michigan Election Law states that phrasing that indicates, represents or gives the impression that the candidate for public office is the incumbent" can result in a misdemeanor conviction.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to both teams for further comment and has not heard back.

The above video originally aired on March 4, 2026.