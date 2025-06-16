Pedestrian struck and killed while walking into traffic in Ingham County, deputies report

Suspected shooter captured in Minnesota; death investigation in Bedford Township; and more top stori

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday while walking on Interstate 96 in Ingham County, Michigan, deputies reported.

The collision happened about 11:38 a.m. Sunday on I-96 westbound at the M-52 overpass, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said. First responders arrived on scene to find a man dead on the freeway pavement. The driver of the semi truck that struck him was not injured.

Officers learned the man had walked into a lane of traffic while the tractor trailer was westbound.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team and the Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the investigation and identification.

This investigation is ongoing. Deputies ask that anyone who has information about the circumstances of the crash contact ICSO Deputy Ben Manns at 517-676-8444, ext. 1952.