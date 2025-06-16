Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking into traffic in Ingham County, deputies report

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Suspected shooter captured in Minnesota; death investigation in Bedford Township; and more top stori
Suspected shooter captured in Minnesota; death investigation in Bedford Township; other top stories 04:00

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday while walking on Interstate 96 in Ingham County, Michigan, deputies reported. 

The collision happened about 11:38 a.m. Sunday on I-96 westbound at the M-52 overpass, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said. First responders arrived on scene to find a man dead on the freeway pavement. The driver of the semi truck that struck him was not injured. 

Officers learned the man had walked into a lane of traffic while the tractor trailer was westbound. 

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team and the Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the investigation and identification.  

This investigation is ongoing. Deputies ask that anyone who has information about the circumstances of the crash contact ICSO Deputy Ben Manns at 517-676-8444, ext. 1952. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.