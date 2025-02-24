Passenger killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-94 in Detroit

Police investigate deadly road rage incident in Dearborn and more top stories

Police investigate deadly road rage incident in Dearborn and more top stories

Police investigate deadly road rage incident in Dearborn and more top stories

A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night on I-94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street, when a 27-year-old Detroit man driving a Nissan Sentra lost control and struck a concrete wall. The vehicle then went across all lanes and struck and hit another concrete wall.

Police say the driver told them he was involved in an argument with his passenger, a 28-year-old Detroit woman, who he said had been drinking and grabbed the steering wheel, causing him to lose control of his car.

The woman was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

A 1-year-old and 2-year-old child were also treated at a hospital for unknown injuries. Troopers say both children were properly restrained in the car.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and there is no indication that they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Once troopers complete their investigation, a report will be sent to the prosecutor's office for review.

"Troopers still have some investigation to complete on this crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We want to remind drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts anytime they get in the vehicle."