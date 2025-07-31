Part of M-125 in Monroe County to be closed for road work starting Monday

Part of M-125 in Monroe County, Michigan, will be closed in both directions for about three weeks to allow for a culvert replacement project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said in its announcement that the road closure will start 7 a.m. Aug 4 and wrap up 5 p.m. Aug. 29 for the area of M-125 (South Dixie Highway) that is between LaPlaisance Road and Mortar Creek Road. This is in LaSalle Township, south of the City of Monroe. The Monroe County Road Commission is doing culvert replacement work.

M-125 runs parallel to, and in between, Interstate 75 and US-24 (Telegraph Road) in that area of Monroe County.

MDOT has posted the following detour:

Northbound traffic will detour via westbound M-151 (Luna Pier Road) to northbound US-24 and then eastbound Dunbar Road before resuming travel on M-125.

Southbound traffic will detour via westbound Dunbar Road to southbound US-24 and eastbound M-151 before resuming travel on M-125.

"Motorists should expect delays. Residents will have local access," MDOT said.