Here are parking and rideshare options for Thursday's Michigan Central opening concert

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Getting to the reopening of Michigan Central on Thursday will be one of the biggest challenges for anyone.

People will have to deal with limited parking and road closures and "Know Before You Go" is the name of the game when it comes to parking and rideshares.

The June 6 event will be seeing pedestrian traffic only.

With rideshares like Uber and Lyft, you can expect to be dropped off or picked up at 2555 Michigan Ave. or the Fisher Freeway Service Road and 14th St. in Detroit.

There is some parking available, and as you can see in the graphics in the video above, there is some distance, though.

Parking spots are available at Bedrock at 1701 W. Lafayette, MGM Grand at 1777 Third St. and Bedrock at 1401 First St.

The team at Michigan Central tells CBS News Detroit to watch their Facebook page as that will be one of the best resources.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 11:46 PM EDT

