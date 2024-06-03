Michigan Central Station concert in Detroit. Everything to know about parking, street closures and watch parties

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Central Station concert will be held on Thursday, kicking off the reopening celebrations for the station, which has been closed for the past 36 years.

"Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" will be headlined by Michigan natives Diana Ross, Big Sean, Illa J, Jack White, Kierra Sheard, Theo Parrish, Slum Village, the Clark Sisters, Sky Jetta and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

They will also be joined by Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge and Jelly Roll, while Barry Sanders, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Epps and Sophia Bush are set to present.

Michigan Central and Ford Motor Company shared information on street closures, parking and watch parties ahead of the concert.

Street closures for Michigan Central concert

The following streets will be closed for vehicle traffic and be in effect for 24 hours starting at 5 a.m. on June 1- 5 and again from June 7-11:

14th St: Closed from Michigan Ave to Marantette St.

Dalzelle St: Closed from 14th St to 15th St.

Marantette St: Closed from 14th to 15th St.

15th St: Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St.

Lacombe Drive: Closed from Vernor W to 15th St.

Vernor Highway: Closed from 17th St to Vernor W/Lacombe Dr.

Then, from midnight on June 6 to 8 a.m. on June 7, the following streets will be closed:

14th St: Closed from Michigan Ave to Marantette St.

Dalzelle St: Closed from 14th St to 15th St.

Marantette St: Closed from 14th to 15th St.

15th St: Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St.

Lacombe Drive: Closed from Vernor W to 15th St.

Vernor Highway: Closed from 17th St to Vernor W/Lacombe Dr.

During this time, the westbound bike/parking lane of Bagley from Rosa Parks to 14th Street will be occupied, along with the southernmost curb lane of eastbound Bagley from 14th East to Vermont Street.

After that, from June 12 to 16, Lacomb Drive will be closed from Vernor West to 15th Street, and 15th Street will be closed from Dalzelle Street to Marantette Street. The southernmost westbound lane will be closed from 15th Street to 14 Street.

The closure is in effect for all vehicles, including bicycles and scooters.

Parking for Michigan Central concert

Guests attending the Michigan Central concert can park in the Bedrock garages at 1701 W. Lafayette and 1401 First St. for $10, including a shuttle ride to Michigan Central.

People can also park on the fifth through ninth floors of the MGM Grand Detroit garage at 1777 Third St, but since no shuttle is offered, they would need to use a rideshare service to get to the station.

Street parking in the areas around the station will not be allowed for people who are not residents.

The rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations will be at 2515 Michigan Ave. and the corner of the Fisher Freeway Service Road and 14th Street.

Restrictions, bag policy and safety for Michigan Central concert

Attendees can bring in any bag that is at most 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size after it has been checked by security. A larger bag must be clear and be at most 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Michigan Central says buckles, grommets/hardware, or décor cannot conceal any part of the bag, and logos can only be on one side of the bag.

Items denied entry cannot be stored and will be the responsibility of the person who brought them.

In addition, guests can bring cameras, but bringing professional equipment requires credentials. Wireless microphones or any UHF/VHF wireless devices are not allowed, and guests are also not allowed to bring drones.

Minors 15 and under cannot be unsupervised between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and individuals 16 and 17 cannot be unsupervised between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Watch parties for the Michigan Central concert

Michigan Central will livestream the sold-out event, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) and several local businesses will host watch parties so fans without tickets can still watch the event.

The DDP will host watch parties at Campus Martius Park and The Corner Ball Park. The Campus Martius event can accommodate 5,000 people, while the ballpark event can accommodate 2,500.

The following Detroit businesses will also host watch parties:

Alpino Detroit - Michigan Central Opening Reception Hour at 1426 Bagley St.

Armando's Mexican Restaurant - MC Open Watch Party at 4242 Vernor Hwy.

La Jalisciense Supermercado & Taqueria at 3923 Vernor Hwy.

Mexican Town Bakery at 4300 Vernor Hwy.

Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter St.

Black Ginger (Housed within the Trumbull and Porter Hotel) at 1331 Trumbull STE 100.

McShane's Irish Pub at 1460 Michigan Ave.

Mercury Burger Bar at 2163 Michigan Ave.

Momento Gelato and Coffee at 2120 Trumbull.

Slows BBQ at 2138 Michigan Ave.