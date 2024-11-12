Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan parents charged after 5-year-old accidentally kills himself with unsecured gun, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Breaking down Michigan's red flag laws
Breaking down Michigan's red flag laws 04:55

(CBS DETROIT) — The parents of a 5-year-old who accidentally shot and killed himself with an unsecured gun have been charged with violating Michigan's safe storage law, officials say. 

The child's father, Timithy Gravel, 32, of Westland, and mother, Heather LeBlanc, 29, of Westland, were arraigned on one count of firearms – safe storage – premises under individual's control – minor present and injured self or another. 

Westland police responded to Corewell Wayne Hospital on Nov. 7 for a report of a child who was the victim of a shooting earlier that night. Police determined that the shooting happened at a child's home in the 33000 block of Alamo Court on Westland, and he was able to access the unsecured gun inside the home. The boy died from his injuries later that night. 

"The Westland Police Department implores all firearm owners to store their firearms responsibly and inaccessible to children to prevent further tragedies of this nature," police said in a statement. 

Under Michigan's safe storage law, which went into effect in February, residents must keep unattended firearms unloaded and stored with a locking device or in a locked box if it is "reasonably known" that a minor may be present. 

Gravel was issued a $50,000 bond and ordered to have a GPS tether if the bond is posted. LeBlanc was given a $25,000 bond and must also wear a GPS tether if she posts the bond. 

The parents have a probable cause conference on Nov. 21 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 27. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.