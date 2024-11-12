Michigan parents charged after 5-year-old accidentally kills himself with unsecured gun, police say

(CBS DETROIT) — The parents of a 5-year-old who accidentally shot and killed himself with an unsecured gun have been charged with violating Michigan's safe storage law, officials say.

The child's father, Timithy Gravel, 32, of Westland, and mother, Heather LeBlanc, 29, of Westland, were arraigned on one count of firearms – safe storage – premises under individual's control – minor present and injured self or another.

Westland police responded to Corewell Wayne Hospital on Nov. 7 for a report of a child who was the victim of a shooting earlier that night. Police determined that the shooting happened at a child's home in the 33000 block of Alamo Court on Westland, and he was able to access the unsecured gun inside the home. The boy died from his injuries later that night.

"The Westland Police Department implores all firearm owners to store their firearms responsibly and inaccessible to children to prevent further tragedies of this nature," police said in a statement.

Under Michigan's safe storage law, which went into effect in February, residents must keep unattended firearms unloaded and stored with a locking device or in a locked box if it is "reasonably known" that a minor may be present.

Gravel was issued a $50,000 bond and ordered to have a GPS tether if the bond is posted. LeBlanc was given a $25,000 bond and must also wear a GPS tether if she posts the bond.

The parents have a probable cause conference on Nov. 21 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 27.