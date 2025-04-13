Parent charged after Dearborn crash involving teen without driver's license, police say

Teen without license causes serious Dearborn crash, police say

Teen without license causes serious Dearborn crash, police say

A parent of a 16-year-old without a license has been charged after the teen caused a serious crash in Dearborn, according to the city's police department.

A video circulating online appears to show the motorist of a Mercedes-Benz, later identified by officials as the 16-year-old, driving past a stop sign on the city's east side and hitting a Toyota Camry Wednesday evening. The impact of the collision caused the Camry to hit the front porch of a nearby home.

Police say the driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital, and both cars and the house sustained major damage as a result of the crash.

Speed and "other hazardous violations" were contributing factors to the crash, officials say.

The parent of the teen has been charged for knowingly allowing an unlicensed minor to drive, according to police. Charges against the teen are pending.

"Incidents like this are entirely preventable," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a release. "Safe driving starts with obeying speed limits and all traffic laws."