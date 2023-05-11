Panel formed to find next Michigan State University president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University is on a search for its next university president.

The school is still in the early stages but just this week a panel made up of professors, trustees, students and even the basketball coach was announced to help in the search.

"Michigan State is a very large, broad, diverse campus, and we wanted to try to have as many voices as possible," said Dennis Denno, a trustee member and the chair of the search panel.

The nearly 30-member panel includes members of the board of trustees, as well as students, professors and other MSU stakeholders like multimillion-dollar donors.

"We already hired our professional search firm Isaacson Miller and they have been talking to people on campus," said Denno. "They've been talking to alumni, talking to donors and other interest groups that represent and care about Michigan State University."

Former MSU President Samuel Stanley stepped down last fall after a tense relationship with the board of trustees.

Denno tells CBS News Detroit, for him personally, he's looking for three things in the next university president.

"I really want to see someone who has a skill set to help manage such a large, complex organization. I want to see someone who understands academics, and I also want to see someone who can help raise money that's going to be critically important," he said. "Someone who understands that having a Power Five sports team is is the front porch of the university."

Interim president Teresa Woodruff is at the helm while the search process is underway.