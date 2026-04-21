Paint layers tell the story of The Rock at Michigan State University

Layers of paint accidentally created what is now one of the newest displays at Michigan State University Museum in East Lansing.

The Rock on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing is frequently repainted by students during the school year. A piece that fell off, showing the layers of paint, will be on display at the Michigan State University Museum. Michigan State University

The university said the artifact is a piece that fell off the The Rock, which is a popular monument at the MSU campus. The rock was a gift from the Class of 1873, according to the campus website, and at one time was a popular place for engagement proposals.

Generations of Spartan students have taken their turns painting new designs and images on the rock, ranging from memorial tributes to cheers for special events. Depending on trends and student interests, there have been times when it gets a new paint scheme every day.

The Rock on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing is frequently repainted by students during the school year. A piece that fell off, showing the layers of paint, will be on display at the Michigan State University Museum. Michigan State University

"The unwritten rule about painting the Rock is that whoever is first at night to paint it can do so; however, if the painters decide not to stay and guard the Rock, any other group can come and repaint it," a campus history article says about the monument.

"While the Rock might not be as prestigious or grand as other MSU campus icons, it is truly an evolving monument that represents the needs, time and spirit of the students at MSU."

The piece that recently fell off shows multiple layers of those paint schemes.

The museum will have it on display April 25 through July 31, as part of a student-curated exhibit about campus traditions.

The above video originally aired on Aug 15, 2025.