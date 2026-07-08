Sherrone Moore's former assistant sues University of Michigan over alleged FOIA violations

A former University of Michigan assistant whose relationship with ex-coach Sherrone Moore was under investigation is accusing university officials of refusing to provide records related to the probe.

Paige Shiver filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Washtenaw Circuit Court, claiming that U of M "arbitrarily and capriciously" violated the Michigan Freedom of Information Act by repeatedly denying her requests. Shiver and her legal team are seeking a court order requiring the university to disclose the records.

The lawsuit also alleges that throughout Shiver's four-year employment with U of M, she was "discriminated against and subjected to a hostile work environment on the basis of her sex, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Michigan law including Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act."

"The lawsuit filed today demands transparency and accountability from the University of Michigan, President Grasso and the Board of Regents," said Shiver's attorney, Andrew M. Stroth.

On Wednesday, CBS News Detroit reached out to U of M, which says it has no comment.

The investigation led to Moore's firing in December 2025. At the time, it was determined that he was in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, who was later identified as Shiver.

Moore was arrested hours later after authorities said he went to Shiver's home and threatened to harm himself. He was charged with third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and of breaking and entering. Moore was sentenced to 18 months' probation after pleading no contest to the two misdemeanor charges.

According to the lawsuit, Shiver filed a FOIA request in February 2026 for audio, video and transcripts of interviews of herself, her father, Jeff Shiver, and Moore. The lawsuit alleges that the university denied her request, citing the ongoing investigation.

The lawsuit alleges that Shiver submitted a similar request months later, in June, but was told by the university that it was "overly broad and vague" and "does not describe a 'public record sufficiently to enable the public body to find the public record.'"

The lawsuit claims that requests were submitted in March and May, respectively, for all emails sent to the law firm Jenner & Block (UMconcerns@jenner.com) and for recordings of Shiver's meetings by the university through Jenner & Block. However, those requests were denied because the university cited that it had no responsive records, according to the lawsuit.

The law firm was hired by U of M to investigate Moore and Shiver's relationship. The university later expanded the investigation to include the athletic department.

The lawsuit also claims that Shiver requested copies of emails between Moore and athletic director Warde Manuel that contained the words "affair," "discipline," "pregnancy," "baby" and "abortion." The university denied the request, citing the communication between U of M employees as "exempt information," according to the lawsuit.

However, Shiver's legal team argued that the university has not shown evidence that the emails are exempt.

"This public university paid Jenner & Block $12 million to investigate the Sherrone Moore scandal and the abuse, Title IX and Title VII violations within the athletic department and Schembechler Hall, yet now refuses to release the investigation's findings. It was important for our client to file this initial FOIA lawsuit to ensure the truth and facts come out," Stroth said.

Shiver appeared on ABC News' "Good Morning America" in April to discuss her relationship with Moore. In the interview, she said she became pregnant by Moore and sought an abortion after medical complications were discovered about the pregnancy.

Note: The video above previously aired on April 14, 2026.