Paige Shiver says she had abortion during relationship with former U-M coach Sherrone Moore

Sherrone Moore's former assistant at the University of Michigan athletic department says she was involved in a relationship with the football coach for years, and also had an abortion after becoming pregnant during that time.

Paige Shiver made those statements during an interview that aired Friday on "Good Morning America" on ABC News about the circumstances of her employment and the relationship.

Washtenaw County prosecutors had said when pursuing charges against the former coach that Moore had an "intimate relationship" with the victim for a "number of years," and that the victim ended the relationship.

Shiver said during the Good Morning America interview that she learned during the relationship that she was pregnant by Moore. But she sought an abortion after medical complications were discovered about the pregnancy, citing "multiple doctors and experts" she spoke to about the circumstances.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Moore's attorney for comment.

Shiver did not speak publicly during the district court sentencing hearing on April 14 in Ann Arbor, but was one of those submitting statements to the court ahead of the sentencing and issued a formal statement afterwards.

Her attorneys also issued the following statement on Friday:

"The University of Michigan Athletic Department's systemic failure to comply with basic policies and procedures created and enabled a hostile and male-dominated environment at Schembechler Hall that traumatized Ms. Shiver. This environment was an open secret. The university chose to focus solely on winning at all costs on the football field and to disregard Ms. Shiver's safety and well-being. Interim President Domenico Grasso, General Counsel Tim Lynch and the Board of Regents must take accountability for this failure and commit to building a NCAA and Title IX compliant Athletic Department across all sports," Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart said.

Background on the case

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel fired Moore on Dec. 10, 2025, saying he had been "terminated with cause, effective immediately," adding "this conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Moore was charged in December with third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and of breaking and entering. He pleaded no contest on March 6 to the two misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship, along with trespassing.

Moore was placed on 18 months' probation on two charges as part of a plea agreement that drops the original stalking charges. The jail time ordered will be credited for time served, with the balance suspended should the terms of probation be followed. He is scheduled for a review hearing in October 2027.

He was also ordered to have no contact with his former employee.

University officials have, in the meantime, confirmed that Shiver's contract expired and was not renewed.

Moore was named Michigan's coach in January 2024 after Jim Harbaugh stepped down to take on the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers. He led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record over two seasons.

The above video originally aired on April 14, 2026.