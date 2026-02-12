House Oversight Committee member launches probe into Lutnick's meeting with Ambassador Bridge owner

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee is demanding answers from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, days after Lutnick reportedly met with the owner of the Ambassador Bridge.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that the conversation between Lutnick and bridge owner Matthew Moroun on Monday, Feb. 9, came hours before President Trump threatened to stop the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Both bridges connect Detroit to Canada.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia from California sent a letter on Wednesday, requesting that Lutnick provide documents on his meeting with Moroun, as well as documents and communications regarding the two bridges and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Garcia is also seeking all communications involving the Commerce Department with the Moroun family, the Canadian government or any White House official about the bridges.

"It appears that you have chosen to protect a politically connected billionaire donor family at the expense of promoting American commerce," Garcia said in the letter, accusing Moroun of attempting to derail the Gordie Howe bridge construction project.

Garcia later added, "Your interference could increase traffic congestion, reduce economic opportunity, and damage trade between the United States and Canada."

CBS News Detroit contacted Lutnick's office for comment and is waiting to hear back. A representative for the Ambassador Bridge has not responded to a request for comment.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is on the Oversight Committee, sent CBS News Detroit the following statement:

"It's no surprise that Matthew Moroun, Trump's billionaire donor and owner of the dangerously obsolete Ambassador Bridge, met with the Trump Administration mere hours before President Trump absurdly threatened to block the safer, more efficient Gordie Howe International Bridge from opening. For decades, the Moroun family have used their money and influence to enrich themselves at the expense of our neighbors in working class communities in Detroit. I have delt with the Morouns long before I even became a member of the United States Congress. As a member of the House Oversight Committee, we have a responsibility to investigate and root out this blatant corruption."

CBS News Detroit contacted Michigan GOP Rep. Lisa McClain, who is Chair of the House Republican Conference, for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Mr. Trump, in a Truth Social post, threatened to block the opening of the Gordie Howe bridge "until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them."

The president criticized Canada, saying Ontario won't put U.S. alcoholic products on its shelves and complaining of Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products, calling it "unacceptable." The president also claimed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to make a deal with China. Mr. Trump says Canada has treated the U.S. "unfairly for decades" and the bridge was being built with no U.S. content, such as steel.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been under construction since 2018 and is expected to open in 2026. It is jointly owned by Canada and the state of Michigan, with Canada financing the $5.7 billion project. The Canadian government planned to recoup the funding through toll revenue.

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 11, 2026.