Over $50,000 worth of street drugs confiscated in Macomb County narcotics investigation Metro Detroit police narcotics teams collaborated on an investigation that resulted in the seizure of over 10,000 pills, some of which were fake fentanyl or methamphetamine pills. Michigan State Police provided that report on behalf of the County of Macomb Enforcement Team known as COMET Wednesday. The report said that 12 firearms – five of which had been reported as stolen – and $35,000 cash also were confiscated.