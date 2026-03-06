Over 100 animals rescued in St. Clair County animal welfare investigation

About 200 animals were involved, with more than 100 of them rescued alive, in the aftermath of an animal welfare investigation near Port Huron, Michigan.

The St. Clair County Animal Control and St. Clair County Sheriff's Office handled the recent investigation at a site in Clyde Township. The recovered animals include ducks, chickens and goats. In addition, the remains of about 99 animals were discovered on the property.

"We received a report from a concerned citizen regarding a welfare concern at this location," Interim Director and Animal Control Officer Rachel Walch said the case.

While few details of the circumstances in this case have been made public, the animal control agency said the individual involved in the investigation has voluntarily surrendered the animals and the investigation is continuing.

"Our priority at this time is ensuring the animals receive appropriate veterinary assessment and care," Walch said.

Because of the logistics involved with the unexpected arrival of so many animals, the agency's office was closed to the public on Thursday as the staff handled details such as transporting animals to secure facilities.

The rescued animals are not available for adoption yet, the animal control staff said. The agency is still working through biosecurity testing, such as pullorum tests and fecal results. Area residents have been helping the agency with getting supplies such as large garbage bags.

"Thank you for doing your part in ensuring animals have food, water, sanitary conditions, and species-appropriate housing or landscapes," the animal control agency said.

In the meantime, St. Clair Animal Control is reminding area residents that Michigan law requires that adequate food and water must be provided to all animals kept for either companionship or food production. For livestock, this would include potable water, sanitary living conditions and access to a windbreak such as a building or tree line.

There has been an increase in situations in St. Clair County where people start small or hobby farms, without understanding the level of daily care and resources needed to care for the livestock and farm animals.

"Raising livestock requires constant access to feed, clean water, proper shelter, and ongoing oversight," Walch said. "Anyone considering starting a hobby farm should thoroughly research the care requirements and ensure they have the time, resources, and knowledge necessary before acquiring animals."