Our Lady of Sorrows students adopt senior citizens through Secret Santa program

FARMINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The holiday season typically turns into the giving season, and that's what Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School is doing this year, in years past, and in the future.

Each year, the school partners with a senior Secret Santa, and on Monday those gifts were delivered.

It's all for the 50 and better crowd living in Farmington Hills.

Every year, Farmington Hills puts on the senior Secret Santa program, and for more than 30 years, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Farmington has helped accomplish this by bringing joy and love to those who need it.

"It is special because it is in our mission statement to reach out, to have our children serve others in the community," said Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School principal Katherine Ambrose. "It brings joy to them and helps them realize it is not just about them. It is about others, and they are following in God's footsteps, Jesus' footsteps, and helping those in need."

Each classroom adopts a senior and buys them gifts ranging from blankets and pillows, cookies and candy, to household items. Whatever is on the list, the students will get it.

This year, the city will help 600 seniors with their wishlist, and hundreds of volunteers will help out.

Our Lady of Sorrows School is responsible for helping 40 seniors.

"I think it brings a special joy to our hearts because it is not just about receiving the gifts but giving of ourselves, time and talent and treasure to those who really don't have such a bright Christmas and holiday season," said Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School pastor Reverend Cannon Walter Ptak.

The leaders of the school's National Junior Honor Society said it's a thrill for them to help do this every year.

"It is a great opportunity for us to get them gifts that, for some people, they don't get gifts often," said student Rylee Bacall.

"I'm so passionate about it because I think it is really important to spread kindness and joy to others, and definitely as our missions as Catholics, I think it's so important to make people happy because one card or just one gift can really brighten their day," added student Sophia Karana.

The program has been going on for decades, and every year seems to get bigger and better.