Deer kept on farm in Osceola County reported to have chronic wasting disease

Disease impacting deer population on the rise in Michigan

A new case of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed among a Michigan deer.

This latest case, involving a 7-year-old farmed deer in Osceola County, was reported Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The discovery came about through the state's surveillance program for privately-owned or farmed deer.

"Limiting the spread and impact of CWD on Michigan's farmed cervid herds hinges on the ability to detect the disease early and respond promptly," State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said in the announcement.

CWD is a progressive, fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose and related cervid species.

An infected animal might appear healthy for a long time, but in the later stages of disease, there will be abnormal behavior, weight loss and physical debilitation.

The disease was first noticed among cervid farms in Michigan in 2008, with cases reported in Kent, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo counties in addition to the new Osceola County case. Cases among free-ranging deer were first reported in 2015, and have since been documented across 14 counties in Michigan.

A number of hunting and wildlife regulations are in effect as steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans in Michigan. However, as a precaution, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that CWD-infected animals should not be consumed as food by either humans or domestic animals.

More information about CWD can be found at Michigan.gov/CWD.