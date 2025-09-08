Orchard Lake Road project on track, closer to completion, officials say

Construction in Oakland County, Michigan, on Orchard Lake Road between 12 Mile and 13 Mile is on track and inching closer to completion.

In June, drivers braced for a traffic backup as the road work started. Now, more than two months into the resurfacing project, Craig Bryson with Oakland County Road Commission says crews are making progress.

CBS Detroit

"In the last week or so, we paved the three center lanes from 12 Mile to 13 Mile," said Bryson.

Bryson says one more layer of asphalt is needed in that section, following some re-paving on the outside lanes, and then the focus will be on the intersection at 12 Mile and Orchard Lake roads, where crews are adding a turn lane. However, closures are coming.

"We're going to close the intersection on the weekends of September 20 and September 27 so we can then do the entire intersection. It will be a better, safer, better functioning intersection and all smooth new pavement when we're done," Bryson said.

Throughout the project, Orchard Lake Road has been open in one lane in each direction to keep traffic flowing. While cut-throughs are discouraged on residential streets, Bryson says there are other routes drivers can take to avoid congestion.

"They can certainly go to the parallel roads, both east and west of there, Middlebelt (Road), Drake (Road)," Bryson said.

Bryson tells CBS News Detroit the project should be done by the end of October.