Drivers, business owners brace for Orchard Lake Road construction starting Monday

If you take Orchard Lake Road during your commute, the stretch between 12 Mile and 13 Mile will close for one week beginning Monday, June 16.

Starting June 16 through June 23, Orchard Lake Road from 12 Mile to 13 Mile in Farmington Hills will be blocked off for sewer repairs. Drivers are already bracing for an even longer commute.

CBS Detroit

"This is going to be atrocious. I guess I'm just going to have to take the main roads, which stop and go, stop and go, and those are already getting gunky because of 696," said Jillian Hinman.

"Well, I know they have to do these things, and they have to fix them. This is a very congested area, though, so it's going to be tough," Diana Lindsay said.

Business owners along this stretch are worried about the impact this week-long closure may have on their brick-and-mortar.

"How can we pay rent for a week. We can't even cover the rent after that. This is crazy. I'm really shocked, and I don't know what to do," said H K Cleaners owner Khalil.

CBS Detroit

Meanwhile, folks who live parallel to Orchard Lake Road on Greening Street share concerns that their road will be used as a cut-through as drivers dodge designated detours.

"This is a street where people are always walking, which is really wonderful, so I worry about safety," said Elle Loesch.

"If it does come through here, we understand, but just don't speed. Sometimes they go like 40 miles per hour down here," David Mitchell said.

CBS Detroit

Though construction is frustrating, Craig Bryson, senior communications manager with the Oakland County Road Commission, understands, but says it's work that needs to be done.

"Some of this work we simply could not delay any longer. Some of its federal funding that's use it or lose it. We appreciate everybody's patience, it will get done, we will get back to normal, but it's going to be a little bit of a challenge in the meantime," Bryson said.

Bryson also says there will be alternative entrances to businesses along this corridor, and barricades will be set up on side streets to hopefully curb cut-through traffic. The city of Farmington Hills will also be stepping up patrols in those areas.

The detour during this construction is 12 Mile Road to Farmington Road to 13 Mile Road, back to Orchard Lake Road and vice versa.