Watch CBS News
Crime

One person injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Shooting investigation near Livernois and Davison
Shooting investigation near Livernois and Davison 04:05

One person was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting early Thursday on Detroit's west side. 

Dozens of shots were fired about 5 a.m. in an the 2500 block of Ewald Circle, an area near Livernois Avenue and Davison Freeway that recently has been a quiet location, Detroit Police Commander Phillip Rodriguez from the department's 10th precinct said during a press conference later in the morning. 

No one was in custody about 9:30 a.m. 

Police responded after a ShotSpotter sensor report from the area indicated possible gunfire. On arrival, they learned one person had been struck. The victim does have an injury to a leg, Rodriguez said, but the injury is not life-threatening.  

There are one or possibly two suspects involved, police said. Witnesses to the incident have been cooperative with the investigation.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison has spoken on the issue of stopping violent behavior repeatedly this summer, and the commander made reference to the emphasis. 

"The chief has made it very clear that we need to put the guns down. We need to make sure that we respect each other, respect life," Rodriguez said about the incident. 

Police ask that anyone with information on the Thursday morning shooting contact the 10th precinct office or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue