One person injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

One person was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting early Thursday on Detroit's west side.

Dozens of shots were fired about 5 a.m. in an the 2500 block of Ewald Circle, an area near Livernois Avenue and Davison Freeway that recently has been a quiet location, Detroit Police Commander Phillip Rodriguez from the department's 10th precinct said during a press conference later in the morning.

No one was in custody about 9:30 a.m.

Police responded after a ShotSpotter sensor report from the area indicated possible gunfire. On arrival, they learned one person had been struck. The victim does have an injury to a leg, Rodriguez said, but the injury is not life-threatening.

There are one or possibly two suspects involved, police said. Witnesses to the incident have been cooperative with the investigation.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison has spoken on the issue of stopping violent behavior repeatedly this summer, and the commander made reference to the emphasis.

"The chief has made it very clear that we need to put the guns down. We need to make sure that we respect each other, respect life," Rodriguez said about the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information on the Thursday morning shooting contact the 10th precinct office or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.