One person injured in aftermath of house fire in Southgate

One person was taken to a hospital in the aftermath of a house fire in Southgate, Michigan, firefighters said.

Emergency services were called about 5:11 a.m. to the 13700 block of Backus Street on report of the house fire. When Southgate Police and Fire arrived, the first responders could see flames and heavy smoke from the home.

A 65-year-old person who lives there was found to have non-life threatening burn injuries, Southgate fire officials said. The homeowner was taken to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital for treatment.