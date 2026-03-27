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One person injured in aftermath of house fire in Southgate

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One person was taken to a hospital in the aftermath of a house fire in Southgate, Michigan, firefighters said. 

Emergency services were called about 5:11 a.m. to the 13700 block of Backus Street on report of the house fire. When Southgate Police and Fire arrived, the first responders could see flames and heavy smoke from the home. 

A 65-year-old person who lives there was found to have non-life threatening burn injuries, Southgate fire officials said. The homeowner was taken to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital for treatment. 

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