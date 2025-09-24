One man dead after three-vehicle crash on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township

One man is dead following a three-vehicle crash on northbound Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township on Wednesday.

Bloomfield Township police say the crash happened late Wednesday morning just south of Hickory Grove Road. A Ford Explorer, a box truck and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

A 70-year-old man, who was driving the Explorer, died.

The driver of one of the other vehicles involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police immediately shut down Telegraph at Long Lake Road and began diverting traffic.

Investigators say the road will remain closed until at least early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.