One dead, another injured, after Brighton police pursuit ends in crash

One person is dead and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred during a police pursuit Wednesday in Brighton, Michigan.

The incident started about 10:45 p.m. when a Brighton Police Department officer noticed a driver operating recklessly on West Grand River Avenue and then attempted a traffic stop on the black Dodge Charger, the police report said.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop for the officer who had overhead lights and sirens and fled along West Grand River Avenue to Beaver Street. The pursuit continued onto North East Street, then Flint Road and Hilton Road.

Upon turning from Hilton Road onto Old US-23, the suspect vehicle drove into the northbound lanes in an attempt to pass another southbound vehicle, the report said.

While trying to merge back into traffic, the driver of the Dodge Charger sideswiped the other car, causing it to spin. The Dodge Charger then struck a northbound car and rolled over.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle that was hit sustained minor injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the southbound side-swiped vehicle was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts.

The Livingston County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to conduct their investigation.

"This is a tragic incident, and as law enforcement officers, we never want to see a life lost," the Brighton police report said.