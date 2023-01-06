One dead after officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lansing Thursday.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 5, at about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Irene Court.

Police were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived, they heard gunfire.

Officers and MSP troopers, who also responded to the scene, encountered an armed suspect, and the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police secured the suspect, rendered first aid and the Lansing Fired Department provided medical treatment. The suspect was pronounced dead.

According to police, a handgun was recovered at the scene.

MSP will investigate the incident.