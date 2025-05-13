Ohio National Guard running night flying missions in Toledo area

The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, which is based in northwest Ohio, is participating in night flying this week.

The pilots and crew started the nighttime missions with F-16 Fighting Falcons Monday night and will continue that work through Thursday, according to a post on social media from the wing.

The 180th Fighter Wing formed in 1995. The headquarters is in Swanton, near Toledo.

Past night flight missions have been heard and noticed by southeast Michigan residents.