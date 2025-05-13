Watch CBS News
Local News

Ohio National Guard running night flying missions in Toledo area

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, which is based in northwest Ohio, is participating in night flying this week. 

The pilots and crew started the nighttime missions with F-16 Fighting Falcons Monday night and will continue that work through Thursday, according to a post on social media from the wing. 

The 180th Fighter Wing formed in 1995. The headquarters is in Swanton, near Toledo. 

Past night flight missions have been heard and noticed by southeast Michigan residents. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.