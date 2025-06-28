Ohio motorcyclist killed in crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit

An Ohio motorcyclist was killed late Friday night in a crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police say.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Friday on I-94 near Lonyo Street, when the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Lakewood, Ohio, was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic lanes at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a vehicle in the right lane while trying to pass the car on the right shoulder.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control and hit a bridge abutment on the right shoulder and then crossed all lanes, striking a median wall.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The freeway was closed overnight for an investigation.

"While we have made progress in the amount of speed related crashes in the last five years," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "It is preventable crashes like this one that drives home that excessive speed kills. We want to remind motorcyclists to drive the speed limit, wear protective gear, including a helmet, and obey all traffic laws. It only takes one poor decision to lose your life."