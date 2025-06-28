Watch CBS News
Local News

Ohio motorcyclist killed in crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Jobbie Nooner safety reminders; court case updates; sports, weather and other top stories
Jobbie Nooner safety reminders; court case updates; sports, weather and other top stories 04:00

An Ohio motorcyclist was killed late Friday night in a crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police say. 

Troopers say the crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Friday on I-94 near Lonyo Street, when the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Lakewood, Ohio, was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic lanes at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a vehicle in the right lane while trying to pass the car on the right shoulder. 

Police say the motorcyclist lost control and hit a bridge abutment on the right shoulder and then crossed all lanes, striking a median wall. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported. The freeway was closed overnight for an investigation. 

"While we have made progress in the amount of speed related crashes in the last five years," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "It is preventable crashes like this one that drives home that excessive speed kills. We want to remind motorcyclists to drive the speed limit, wear protective gear, including a helmet, and obey all traffic laws. It only takes one poor decision to lose your life."

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.