Ohio man killed in single-vehicle crash in Monroe County, Michigan
A Toledo, Ohio, man has died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Friday in Monroe County, Michigan.
The crash happened on Suder Avenue, south of Lotus Drive, in Erie Township. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the 26-year-old Ohio man and a 27-year-old Temperance, Michigan, man were traveling in a 2001 Honda CR-V when the driver lost control at a curve.
The vehicle hit a utility pole and a tree before landing on its roof, according to the sheriff's office. The Ohio man was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The Michigan man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office says speed and alcohol are believed to be involved, and neither person was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7541. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or online.