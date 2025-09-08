Watch CBS News
Ohio man held on $2M bond in deadly Rochester Hills motel shooting

By
Joseph Buczek
A 21-year-old Ohio man is being held on a $2 million bond in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rochester Hills motel on Labor Day. 

Calvin Roger Jones Jr., of Cincinnati, was arraigned on one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. If convicted on the charge of assault with intent to murder, Jones faces up to life in prison. 

Deputies say an altercation started in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn on South Rochester Road in Rochester Hills involving at least three people. During the confrontation, authorities said two people were shot. One man died, and a second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The sheriff's office said no one was seriously injured in a car crash on South Boulevard that was connected to the shooting. 

An investigation continues.

