Rochester Hills shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person is dead and another injured from what the Oakland County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office described as "a chaotic incident" Monday that began at a hotel parking lot and ended with a traffic crash.

The altercation started in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn on South Rochester Road in Rochester Hills. At least three people were involved in the confrontation, during which two people were shot, according to the report. One of the victims was pronounced dead, the other has injuries that officers described as non-life threatening.

The vehicle crash that happened shortly afterwards at Rochester Road and South Boulevard did not result in any serious injuries.

"Three individuals connected to this incident have been identified, and investigators are working to determine if additional parties were involved. At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public," the report said.