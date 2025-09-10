State and local officials in Michigan react to Charlie Kirk's death

Current, former and future politicians are weighing in on political violence after the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday when he was fatally wounded. Authorities say a manhunt for a suspect continued Wednesday night.

Some political figures say political violence hasn't been this severe since the American Civil War.

"What we saw today with the assassination should bother and sicken all Americans," said Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party.

"All of us have got to work together and de-escalate the heat and the rhetoric in this country," said Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Both sides of the aisle are condemning recent political violence in America, while demanding that Americans respect one another's beliefs.

"We can disagree stridently, passionately, angrily, but we cannot resort to violence; we cannot be fanning the flames division," said Timmer.

During his time in office, Timmer says he saw much disagreement, but says it never ended in violence. Many may question how the current political climate could impact future leadership.

Oakland University Student Body President Marcus Johnson, who shared his own personal belief, says recent acts have not instilled a fear he already didn't have.

"Imagine being a pre-teen and you are on social media, and you see people advocating to lynch the president simply because you disagree with his thoughts," said Johnson.

Johnson says if people don't learn to disagree respectfully, those who could make a positive influence on society won't run for office because of violence. "Remember, as bad as everything else might seem, work is being done, there are people fighting for us, we just have to give them the chance and opportunity to do so."

Johnson encourages those who may disagree to start their own movement.

"No one is going to stand up for yourself better than you can for yourself, and you don't need permission to do it, and while it may seem scary and it may seem intimidating and it may be a fear that something may happen, don't rest your life on a maybe," said Johnson.

Officials issue statements on Kirk's death

Many political leaders in Michigan are weighing in on the violence that took place in Utah.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted on X, saying,

Thinking of Charlie Kirk, his family, and the community at UVU after the horrific shooting. We should all come together to stand up against any and all forms of political violence. It's unacceptable.

Congressman Tom Barrett

The political violence in this country has got to stop. I'm praying for Charlie Kirk, his young family, and the Utah Valley community who witnessed this act of pure evil. God created each of us in his image and likeness, and we need to see that in one another, even those we disagree with.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

What happened to Charlie Kirk today is unimaginable and horrifying. It doesn't matter who you voted for or what your beliefs are, there's no justification for violence of any kind. We cannot accept political violence like this as normal. We need to turn down the hateful rhetoric and move toward a renewed commitment to civility, especially in the places where ideas are meant to be debated, not attacked.

Sen. Gary Peters

I am praying for Charlie Kirk, his family and the students at Utah Valley University who were impacted by today's despicable shooting. We must stand against all political violence. It has no place in our democracy.

Michigan GOP Party Chairman Jim Runestad