Detroit police officer injured, suspect dead after shooting on city's east side

Detroit police say an officer was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting Thursday night on the city's east side.

The shooting happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Neff Avenue and Chester Street. Police say the suspect who was killed was identified as 16 years old. The officer was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

A second suspect, also 16, was taken into custody, and police are searching for a third person.

Police Chief Todd Bettison says police were patrolling the area that has recently experienced break-ins. While on patrol, police spotted three people wearing masks near a building and arrested one of them.

Bettison says the two other suspects ran away, leading to a brief pursuit. He says there was a struggle between the officer and the second suspect when the individual reached for a gun and shot the officer in the hand. He says police fired back, fatally wounding the teen.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.