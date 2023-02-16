Oakland University holding vigil to honor MSU shooting victims

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland University will host a vigil honoring the Michigan State University shooting victims Thursday, according to university officials.

The vigil will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Winter Garden of the Oakland Center. All university students, staff and faculty are invited to attend.

"United together as students, staff, and faculty we are stronger and will support one another during this time," said Brian Bierley, Oakland University Director of Media Relations.

In addition, the university is offering several services to deal with mental health issues following the shooting at Michigan State University.

The Oakland University community is encouraged to contact the Oakland University Counseling Center in the Graham Health Center building Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Counseling services are also available at the School of Education and Human Services.