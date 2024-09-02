Oakland University faculty could strike ahead of new school year

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Students at Oakland University in Rochester Hills are getting ready for classes to start on Wednesday, but it's not clear whether they'll have any professors to teach them.

The university has yet to strike a new deal with the faculty union after nearly three months of negotiating.

Both sides hope Tuesday is the last day of negotiations between the faculty union and Oakland University, but if they can't agree on a new deal, professors will likely head to the first day of classes with intentions to strike, not to teach.

The two sides have found common ground on most of the main issues, including increases in faculty travel, research funds and raises for faculty promotions. However, there's still negotiating to do when it comes to base pay.

The university's most recent offer comes with a 16% increase in base pay for full-time professors and part-time special lecturers as part of a 21% total compensation increase over the next five years.

A faculty spokesperson tells me they're asking for a 20% base pay increase for that same period of time. He says their number for total compensation increases isn't quite as high as the 30% claim issued by the university on Sunday.

"We of course want our salaries, our compensation, to keep up with the pace of inflation, which, as we all know, has been significant," says George Sanders, an Oakland associate professor of sociology.

According to the union, Oakland faculty brings in roughly 25% less than the nationwide average.

A Friday vote to authorize a strike didn't receive enough votes before the weekend, but that could change if both sides can't find a middle ground after negotiations on Tuesday.

"We are ready to take a job action if need be and step back until an equitable contract can be reached," Sanders said.

Both sides maintain that their top priority is reaching a deal so that everything can be status quo when students come back for classes on Wednesday. We'll find out if that will be the case after Tuesday's negotiations, where they'll get some help from a state-appointed mediator to hopefully get the job done.