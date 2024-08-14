Oakland University, professors union negotiating ahead of Aug. 15 contract expiration

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Oakland University and its professors have reached a stalemate in contract negotiations as the fall semester inches closer.

The current contract between the union representing the professors and the university will expire on Aug. 15, but the two remain at odds over the OU's proposal.

The university proposed a uniform workload for all special instructors and offered a 4% pay raise based on a forced merit system, neither of which the union feels is acceptable.

"We're not looking for big fat wages. We're looking to make up for what we lost," said Karen Miller, who is the former president and current member of Oakland University's Professor's Union.

Miller said the professors' losses stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, when staff were forced to pivot to remote learning. She said they had to purchase new technology and higher-speed internet services, often on their own dime. Meanwhile, they received no raises while inflation rose significantly.

"But they loved their students and they loved the university," Miller said. "And they want the university to be an excellent place to receive an education."

The offer from the university, according to Miller, isn't compatible with other institutions.

"And that's becoming very problematic. We're afraid we're going to start losing professors to other institutions," she said.

"This is the nature of bargaining," said Interim Provost Kevin Corcoran. "We wouldn't have to bargain if the two sides agree. There would be nothing to bargain."

Now, as the start date for the fall semester looms, it's unclear whether Oakland University will begin on Sept. 4 or if it'll have to postpone due to a potential strike.

"In the past what's happened is the two sides have agreed to extend the contract by another week or something like that so negotiations can happen," Corcoran told CBS News Detroit. "But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it."