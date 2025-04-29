Assault with intent to murder charge filed over Oakland County shooting incident

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

A Pontiac man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside an apartment building in Oakland County, Michigan.

There were several witnesses to the April 18 shooting near Newman Court Apartments in Pontiac, including children who were playing nearby.

Timothy Suave Williams, 36, now faces charges of assault with intent to murder, firearms possession by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald reported in a press release Monday.

Assault with intent to murder is punishable by up to life in prison. The firearms possession charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and / or a $5,000 fine. Felony firearm is punishable by two years in prison, served consecutively to any other sentence.

The victim was injured in the left shoulder as a result of the shooting.

Williams turned himself in to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

"Gun violence like we see in this case is an epidemic that affects communities like Pontiac on an almost daily basis," McDonald said. "We have a victim hospitalized and children fleeing from a gunfight in their neighborhood. Pontiac deserves better and we will aggressively prosecute anyone who endangers residents with senseless violence."