Man arrested in Wisconsin was wanted on felony stalking warrant, not antisemitic image, Oakland County sheriff says

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it is setting the record straight about a man arrested in Wisconsin after an antisemitic image of Sheriff Michael Bouchard was shared.

Bouchard briefly discussed the image last week during a press conference after an attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The image was shared during the press conference (Note: the press conference shows an image containing offensive imagery). The photo showed the Jewish symbol of the Star of David on Bouchard's forehead, the sheriff with Hasidic curls on the side of his head, and a religious cap.

"[The individual] felt empowered and emboldened enough to put this picture of me up to try to threaten and intimidate me, which, of course, he didn't do because I signed up for this," Bouchard said in the press conference. "The person that did this said a bunch of terrible things. Not just against me, but against a lot of groups and individuals — who, by the way, was arrested today in Wisconsin."

The sheriff's office said that since then, people have complained about the man's arrest and alleged that it was due to the image. However, the department clarified in a statement on March 24 that the individual was arrested for an unrelated incident.

The sheriff's office said the man was wanted on an outstanding felony stalking warrant, and the photo drew police to him when someone complained. The sheriff's office said the image was only shown to illustrate its concerns about antisemitism after the synagogue attack.

"The photo that's been circulating was shared with us by someone who received direct, threatening communication," the sheriff's office said in the statement. "It was used to illustrate a larger point: antisemitism is being mainstreamed in ways that should concern every one of us. That information was forwarded to another police agency that already had a felony warrant for that individual. We have had no role in that case or arrest.

"Let us also be clear: posting that image was not a crime, and it was not treated as one. But it is a symptom of a growing problem—one where too many people look the other way, or worse, lend their support. The hateful responses we've seen since only reinforce that reality."

The sheriff's office's statement did not include the individual's name.

On March 12, 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali rammed his car into an entrance at Temple Israel and exchanged gunfire with security officers. Investigators say a vehicle caught on fire, resulting in several law enforcement officers being treated for smoke inhalation.

Ghazali died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the FBI. None of the children and staff were hurt, and one security officer was injured after he was struck by the vehicle.

Authorities found commercial-grade fireworks and jugs of flammable liquid inside the bed of Ghazali's truck.

Since the attack, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office has condemned a spike in antisemitism. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said, "Antisemitic speech should never be normalized. When it shows up—on the street, in the workplace, or online—we have a responsibility to confront it, not ignore it."

The attack was the third violent incident at a house of worship in Michigan in less than 12 months, following the shootings in Grand Blanc and Wayne last year.

Note: The video above originally aired on March 19, 2026.