Oakland County Sheriff speaks out on Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Oxford High School shooter's Miller hearing, the public is learning details that investigators have been grappling with for years.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said it can be difficult for law enforcement to relive the case in court. Bouchard said his team would walk on hot coals or broken glass to get justice.

"We had a lot of folks go in there. Their kids were in those classrooms," said Bouchard. "We've brought in specialists, and they've had a process to kind of how we move forward and deal with it, but this again tears it all back open."

He said this has been hard for everyone involved.

"To have the community see now the depths of this evil. And the planning and the thought process of intentionally going to that school, excited about killing people. I'm sure it's going to be more traumatic on a community that's already traumatized," Bouchard said.

Bouchard has a clear opinion on what the shooter's sentence should be.

"I think he should spend the rest of his life in prison," he said. "That was evil incarnate on that day. He's been evil every moment that we've had with him since. There's absolutely no, in my opinion, remorse. Maybe a desire to not spend the rest of his life in prison, but not remorse about what he did. Evil."