Oxford High School shooter set to appear in court for Miller hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will appear in court Thursday and Friday for a Miller hearing ahead of his sentencing in the November 2021 shooting deaths of four students.

Last week, a judge denied the shooter's request to have his life-without-parole sentence dismissed, as well as his request to have the images of victims' bodies banned from the hearing.

CBS News Detroit is live streaming the hearing, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. The hearing is expected to last until 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, CBS News Detroit will be joined in studio by several legal analysts to break down the hearing.

How to watch Thursday and Friday

You can watch live coverage of Thursday and Friday's hearing at the video player above or streaming live on the following free apps:

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit app

Pluto TV