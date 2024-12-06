Oakland County sheriff opposes proposed bills that would ease bail regulation in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is speaking out against a package of proposed bills that could limit the court's ability to keep those facing criminal charges behind bars in Michigan.

On Friday, Sheriff Michael Bouchard was joined by the widow of slain Deputy Brad Rackling to speak in opposition to bills that would require judges to consider a defendant's ability to pay when setting bonds and restrict the court's ability to use their criminal history in those rulings.

Bouchard claims it could lead to more tragedies.

"It's pushing more people out of jail. If they truly want to reform it, they can do so with the pillars I just talked about: Non-violent offenders for non-violent crimes with no history of violence," he said.

Reckling was shot and killed on June 22 in what Bouchard calls an "ambush." The deputy and two other detectives were investigating the theft of a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox in Madison Heights when people inside the vehicle exited and opened fire.

Raymone Raylee Debose, 18, of Clinton Township, is charged with murder of a peace officer, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, carjacking and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Two other teens were charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, carjacking and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Bouchard says Debose was released months before the incident after posting a $10,000 surety bond for a previous crime. Bouchard criticized district Judge Kristin Hartig, who handled that previous case, and claims Hartig's refusal to bind the case over allowed Debose to walk free for months.

"It put things in limbo and left him out on the street. Obviously, decisions have consequences," Bouchard said.

Supporters of the bills claim they'll lead to a more fair criminal justice system in Michigan that doesn't punish defendants for being poor. However, the clock is ticking for these bills to pass, as they'll likely face a dead end once the session closes and Democrats lose their majority in the House.