Oakland County recorded 37% drop in drug overdose deaths during 2024

How Narcan stations are impacting Oakland County residents by providing free resources

How Narcan stations are impacting Oakland County residents by providing free resources

How Narcan stations are impacting Oakland County residents by providing free resources

Officials in Oakland County, Michigan, are reporting a significant drop in drug overdose deaths during 2024 as compared to 2023.

The local trend follows, but also shows a more significant change, as compared to emergency medical service calls for non-fatal overdoses.

Oakland County officials gave that report Wednesday, citing the support of community resources along with dedicated funding and resources addressing opioid use prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

"Working to combat this epidemic is truly a collaborative effort," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

Specifically, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office is reporting a 37 percent decrease in overdose deaths in 2024 as compared to 2023. And a national EMS database, which provided information on local EMS calls, showed a 13.3 percent decrease in overdose-related medical calls in 2024 as compared to 2023.

The steps that Oakland County officials have taken in recent years include distributing Narcan drug overdose kits to the community through vending machines and outreach efforts.

There also are prescription drug disposal sites in the community and medication-assisted treatment programs for inmates at the Oakland County Jail.

"The decline in overdoses is not an accident. It reflects the collective efforts of essential on-the-ground initiatives like harm reduction and the overdose fatality review team, the collaboration of our safety net providers, the commitment of our community stakeholders and the vital role of Medicaid expansion, which has opened the door for more people to seek care," said Deputy County Executive Madiha Tariq, who oversees Oakland County Health and Human Services Department.

The above video originally aired on March 19, 2023.