Kristen McDonald Rivet, Paul Junge face off to replace Kildee in Michigan's 8th Congressional District race

(CBS DETROIT) — Democrat Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet and Republican Paul Junge have their eyes set on Michigan's 8th Congressional District, which is being vacated by Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee.

Kildee has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013, first in the 5th Congressional District.

The 8th District previously covered Clinton, Ingham, and Livingston counties and parts of Shiawasee and Oakland counties until 2012 when it was redrawn to remove Clinton and Shiawasse counties and include more Oakland County cities like Rochester and Rochester Hills. The 2022 redraw of the district now includes all of Bay and Saginaw counties, the majority of Genesee County, and parts of Midland and Tuscola counties. Major cities include Flint, Saginaw, Bay, and Midland.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin served in the district from 2019 to 2023 before being elected to the 7th District after it was redrawn. Former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers also served the 8th District from 2001 until 2015. Both Slotkin and Rogers are now vying for the U.S. Senate vacated by longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Why Rep. Dan Kildee is vacating the seat

In November 2023, Kildee announced that he would not seek reelection, citing that his bout with cancer earlier that year helped him make a decision. He was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer. In May, Kildee was back in the office after having a small cancerous tumor on his tonsil removed. He is now cancer-free.

Kildee has since endorsed McDonald Rivet for the congressional seat.

Tragedy struck the congressman's family in March 2024 when his brother, 57-year-old Timothy E. Kildee, was shot and killed by his son, Timothy J. Kildee, in Genesee County. The 27-year-old faced multiple charges, including felony murder, felony firearm, armed robbery, and carjacking.

The candidates

McDonald Rivet, a first-term state senator, served as executive director of the Michigan Head Start Association, vice president of Michigan Future Inc. and CEO of Greater Midland Inc. She also served as a commissioner for Bay City. McDonald Rivet earned a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a master's degree from the University of Michigan-Flint.

McDonald Rivet is the twin sister of first-term Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who launched her bid for reelection earlier this year. Her husband, former Michigan Rep. Joseph Rivet, is currently serving as commissioner in Bay City.

The state senator advanced to the 2024 general election after defeating Matt Collier and Pamela Pugh, president of the Michigan State Board of Education, in the August primary.

Junge unsuccessfully ran twice for the 8th District in 2020 and 2022, losing to Slotkin and Kildee. The former prosecutor worked in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration and was a news anchor at Fox 47 in Lansing. Junge earned a degree from the University of Michigan.

He held a strong lead against challengers Anthony Hudson and Mary Draves in the 2024 primary election.

Key issues

McDonald Rivet says she's focused on protecting social security, equal and abortion rights, providing affordable health care, and supporting Michigan farmers. The state senator also seeks to tackle corporate price gouging that is impacting grocery stores and gas and bring in good-paying jobs.

She also supports increased training for law enforcement and common-sense reforms that target gun violence and proposes investments in housing, education, mental health and addiction counseling.

Junge supports securing the border, stopping the flow of illegal drugs, renewable energy sources and lowering taxes. When it comes to foreign policy, Junge says he supports Israel and is committed to providing the military with training and equipment to complete missions.

He proposes greater price transparency in health care, protecting those with pre-existing conditions and veterans' health care. Junge is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, saying that he opposes laws that infringe on "lawful gun ownership." He offers support for teachers and to defend parents' rights to direct their children's education.