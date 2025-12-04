Watch CBS News
Health

Oakland County Sheriff's Office building closes after initial tests detect Legionella bacteria

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office temporarily closes its administration building after preliminary tests detect Legionella bacteria.

The sheriff's office says closure for Building 38E is effective Friday through the weekend.

"Testing was initiated after a custodial employee assigned to the building was diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease. Several water samples collected from the facility returned positive results," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "In coordination with the Oakland County Health Division and county leadership, mitigation measures have begun, and the building will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen."

Officials say employees assigned to the building will work remotely on Friday.

The sheriff's office urges anyone who has recently visited the building and is experiencing flu-like or pneumonia-like symptoms to seek medical care.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue