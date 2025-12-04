Oakland County Sheriff's Office building closes after initial tests detect Legionella bacteria

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office temporarily closes its administration building after preliminary tests detect Legionella bacteria.

The sheriff's office says closure for Building 38E is effective Friday through the weekend.

"Testing was initiated after a custodial employee assigned to the building was diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease. Several water samples collected from the facility returned positive results," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "In coordination with the Oakland County Health Division and county leadership, mitigation measures have begun, and the building will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen."

Officials say employees assigned to the building will work remotely on Friday.

The sheriff's office urges anyone who has recently visited the building and is experiencing flu-like or pneumonia-like symptoms to seek medical care.