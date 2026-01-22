No Legionella bacteria found in latest tests at Oakland County sheriff's administration building

The latest water samples from the Oakland County (Michigan) Sheriff's Administration Building were clear of Legionella bacteria, county officials said Thursday.

This is among the repeated rounds of water testing and remediation steps taken in recent months, after a custodial employee who was assigned to the building was diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease. The administration building, also known as Building 38E, was temporarily closed during the mitigation efforts.

The test results announced Thursday are from samples taken Jan. 13 from multiple locations at that building, following recommended protocols by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"These results are very encouraging and show the remediation steps we've taken are working," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "We will continue rigorous testing and preventive practices at county facilities to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public."

Results are expected soon from the Jan. 13 water tests at the Oakland County Circuit Tower, which also has been under recurring testing.

The testing will continue through May at those two buildings. Routine flushing and other preventative steps will continue across county buildings.

In addition, a series of routine tests started last week at other Oakland County government buildings.

The county has also created a water safety committee to monitor the situation.

The above video originally aired on Dec. 5, 2025.