Oakland County officials prepare for snow this weekend: "We'll do what we can"

The Oakland County Road Commission is closely following this weekend's forecast, as Metro Detroit is expected to experience its first taste of winter weather this season.

CBSN News Detroit spent Friday afternoon at the Oakland County Road Commission yard in Southfield, where they were gearing up with their fleet of over 100 salt trucks.

"So just drive for conditions and we'll do what we can," said Oakland County Road Commissioner Craig Bryson.

Bryson said they aren't just monitoring the temperature of the air, but also on the streets themselves.

"If we get the pavement temperatures down to the mid to low 30s, then we're going to have to be out there, so that's the biggest thing we're watching right now," he said.

While this first taste of winter shouldn't be too extreme, the road commission will be ready to cover all 2,700 miles of the county roads in salt. In an average year, they use over 64,000 tons of it.

While the first snowflakes haven't even fallen, drivers are already waiting for the snowy season to be over.

"I've been living in Michigan all my life. We do this, so I'm not worried at all," said Raven Major from Farmington Hills. "I hope everybody is ready for it, cause it's only getting colder from here. It is what it is."

"Always looking forward to the spring thaw," Kenneth Thompson from Detroit said.

It's important to remember that if you see one of those big orange salt trucks on the road, it is a state law that you have to stay at least 200 feet back from them while on the road.