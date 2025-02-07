Watch Live: Oakland County officials discuss home invasions targeting young women

(CBS DETROIT) — Oakland County officials are detailing an investigation into a series of home invasions targeting young women in Pontiac.

What: Oakland County officials provide update on home invasion investigation targeting young women

Date: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Detectives are investigating at least four attempted or successful home invasions that use similar methods. All four incidents have happened between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. since Dec. 23.

The most recent attempt happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 100 block of North Anderson Street. The sheriff's office said a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife choked a 10-year-old girl who had been sleeping. The girl screamed and the suspect was frightened off; the girl's mother saw the man running down the stairs and out of the home.

The girl was not injured.

The three other home invasions took place in the 600 block of Northway, 100 block of North Edith and 100 block of North Marshall. In each case, a person entered a home or attempted to gain entry through an unlocked window. The suspect appeared to target homes where teens or young girls lived. The suspect had a knife in three of the incidents.

Prior home invasions with similar circumstances to these four recent cases are also under investigation, officials said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man with a thin build and 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall. He is believed to be between 17 and 21 years old. In each instance, the man wears a ski mask and dark-colored clothing. He has not been seen getting in or out of a vehicle and was believed to be on foot.

"Obviously, an intruder willing to climb into a home in the middle of the night and armed with a knife and primarily in homes with young girls is a person we need to catch and take off the street," said Bouchard in a statement. "We are asking for the community's vigilance and tips. Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of this person is eligible for a reward."

Anyone with information on this series of home invasions is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.