Oakland County nonprofit offering free emotional support puppy

By Veronica Ortega

/ CBS Detroit

No Dog Left Behind, a Berkley, Michigan nonprofit, is hoping to find a family or individual who needs an emotional support companion.

The foster-based rescue organization is giving away a puppy for free. The only stipulation is the future owner or owners need to be able to financially support the animal moving forward.

"It's an opportunity to give back to the community," Nikki Follis, a volunteer with No Dogs Left Behind said. "We are a nonprofit, so we rely on the community for support, and it's our way of giving back, an opportunity to say, 'hey, thanks for being an amazing community. Let us do something for you as well.'"

Studies have shown that petting a dog relieves stress, anxiety and depression.

Anyone interested can submit an email to zerodogsleftbehind@gmail.com explaining how they would benefit from an emotional support companion. The deadline is March 15.

The lucky candidate, chosen in April, will get to choose the puppy that best fits with their personality.

