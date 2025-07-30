Metro Detroit man's go-to scratch off game earns him $2 million prize

13-year-old dead after shooting in Canton; tsunami alerts along Pacific; other top stories

An Oakland County, Michigan, man's go-to scratch-off turned out to be rewarding when he walked away with the $2 million top prize.

According to Michigan Lottery, the 34-year-old man, who requested to remain anonymous, bought a Colossal Cashword ticket from a USA 2 GO Quick Store on Grand River Road in Brighton. After learning he won $2 million, he took the winning ticket to the Lottery headquarters and chose to take a one-lump sum of about $1.3 million.

"I scratched the ticket right after I bought it and was excited when I got nine words. When I got the 10th word for a $2 million prize, I was in total shock. Winning is such a great feeling," the man said in a news release.

Officials say the man plans to pay off his student loans and buy a new car with his winnings.

Colossal Cashword launched in September 2023, players have won more than $96 million playing the scratch-off.

"Scratching off a $2 million winning ticket is the type of thing Lottery players dream of, and it became a reality for this lucky player who won a Colossal Cashword top prize!" said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli in a news release.