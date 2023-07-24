Watch CBS News
Oakland County man wins $1.5 million from Michigan Lottery

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County man's mind was racing after discovering he had won $1.5 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 Double Play game. 

Michigan Lottery officials say the lucky winner, who decided to stay anonymous, matched the winning numbers on Sunday, July 5: 20-25-26-27-36-44.

The ticket was purchased at the Carnival Market at 1101 East Walton Blvd. in Pontiac. 

"I saw a message online that someone had won the Lotto 47 Double Play and recognized the location, but I didn't think there was any way I was the winner," the player said. "As soon as I checked my ticket, my mind was racing and thinking about how I could use the money for my family."  

He decided to claim his prize as a one-time lump sum. 

"Winning is life changing and means financial security for my family," the winner said.  

In the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game, each play is $1, and players choose six numbers from one to 47 to try and win a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until there is a winner. 

In addition, players can add on the Double Play for $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. 

The drawings for Lotto 47 happen on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m

